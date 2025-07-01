Rusty Gaston Joins The Board At The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Noted music publishing executive Rusty Gaston, the current CEO of Sony Music Publishing, has been announced as the latest addition to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Officers and Trustees.

The board elections also saw Jody Williams, founder of Jody Williams Songs, re-elected as Board Chair. Williams was elected to the leadership role last year after serving for almost two decades on the organization’s board of directors.

Additionally, country legend Vince Gill was re-elected as president; Al Giombetti as executive vice president; David Ross as secretary; and Ernie Williams as treasurer. Ross, Ernie Williams and Jody Williams were also reelected as trustees.

All other current board officers were reelected as well. Executive officers and officers are elected to one-year terms, and trustees serve three-year terms.

Returning board officers elected to new terms include: Earl Bentz, Sara Finley, Becky Gardenhire, Lon Helton, Clint Higham, Cindy Mabe, Gary Overton, Jim Seabury, Bill Simmons, Clarence Spalding, Chris Stewart, Troy Tomlinson, Jay Turner, Marcus Whitney and Tim Wipperman, all current board officers, were relected to new terms.

Mark Bloom, David Conrad, J. William Denny, Rod Essig, Al Giombetti, Ken Levitan and Mary Ann McCready were all elected to new terms as trustees.