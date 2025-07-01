Saxon Cancels Multiple Shows In July & August Due To A Medical Emergency

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The British metal band Saxon announced the cancellation of multiple dates on their summer tour as the band’s frontman Biff Byford undergoes an emergency medical procedure.

Byford did not detail the nature of his medical condition but a statement from th eband said that he will be recovering for at least six weeks, impacting multiple scheduled shows for July and August.

The cancellations impact multiple festival appearances, including Area 53 on July 12; Sweden’s Öland Rock Festival on July 25; Pol’And’Rock Festival in Poland on July 31st; Wacken Open Air on August 1st; E Town Rock in Finland; and the Summer Breeze Festival in Germany on August 16th.

Organizers for Area 53 confirmed that the band would appear for the 2026 edition.

3 club shows in Sweden on July 24th (Ekilstuna), 26th (Linköping) and 27th (Gävle) as well as scheduled performances at Turbinenhalle in Germany on July 29th.

“Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the below Summer festivals and events, but the health and wellbeing of the band obviously has to come first. It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform but look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on August 23rd and Neuborn Open Air on August 29th. The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France and the UK later this year too,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Saxon will still be performing as planned at Rockharz Festival in Ballenstedt in Germany this week on July 2nd.