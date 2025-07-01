Scott “Scooter” Braun Steps Down As CEO Of Hybe

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scott “Scooter” Braun, the veteran artist manager and CEO of Hybe America, announced he’s stepping down from his leadership role at the organization.

Following his departure, he will continue to serve on Hybe’s board of directors and continue to provide advice to Hybe’s leadership team.

Following his departure, Isaac Lee, the current chairmain of Hybe’s operations in Latin America, will step into the leadership role for Hybe America.

“Being a part of HYBE and witnessing its remarkable growth has been one of the most inspiring chapters of my professional journey,” Braun said in a statement to Variety. “Chairman Bang is a true visionary and a musical genius. What he has built with HYBE is unparalleled. I am incredibly proud of our collective accomplishments and look forward to supporting Chairman Bang and CEO Jason Jaesang Lee in their continued success as I step into what’s next.”

“Scooter has been an extraordinary partner, a visionary executive, and a true catalyst for cultural exchange,” HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk added. “His contributions have been vital in establishing our ambitious presence in the U.S. market. I am deeply grateful for his leadership, his astute instincts, and his unwavering passion for artists. We wish him immense success in his exciting next chapter and look forward to continuing our partnership in executing HYBE’s global vision.”