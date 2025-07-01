Tom Greene Named CEO Of Apple Corps Ltd.

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Apple Corps Ltd., the company which oversees the creative and business interest of the legendary rock band The Beatles, announced the appointment of Tom Greene as Chief Executive Officer.

Greene joins the company after serving in leadership roles with the Harry Potter franchise, including stints running both Pottermore Publishing and Wizarding World Digital, will officially begin his duties on September 1st.

He is currently serving as the chief operating officer of BLAST, a digital entertainment company working with video game developers and publishers in the world on the production, commercialization and audience growth for esports programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom Greene as CEO. We have a lot of exciting plans and Tom’s experience and vision make him the perfect person to join us in making it all happen,” said Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison and Sean Ono Lennon.

“It is a huge honor to lead Apple Corps into this new phase of its history. Like so many people around the world, I grew up in a household obsessed with The Beatles and their music. At a time when the world might need more of The Beatles’ spirit, there are so many new and innovative ways to bring their unique magic to all generations of fans. I cannot wait to get started,” Greene added.