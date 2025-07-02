Germany’s Juicy Beats Festival To End In Its Current Form After 2025

DORTMUND, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Germany’s long-running Juicy Beats Festival have announced that the event will take its final bow in 2025, marking the end of an era for one of the region’s most beloved music festivals.

Founded in 1996 as the Juicy Fruits festival, Juicy Beats has grown into a staple of Germany’s summer festival season, attracting 40,000 to 50,000 attendees annually. Known for its eclectic, multi-genre lineup, the festival regularly showcases a blend of electro, indie-pop, hip-hop, techno, house, and world music.

However, according to organizers, the “general conditions for festivals have changed significantly in recent years,” prompting the decision to cancel the event in its current form after 2025.

“But times change, and we change with them. The general conditions for festivals have changed significantly in recent years. Increased costs in almost all areas and new challenges in the industry make it necessary to realign the Juicy Beats Festival. We will reinvent Juicy Beats for 2026. This is also the reason why we are taking a creative break after the anniversary.”

The 2025 edition, scheduled for July 25–26 at Westfalenpark in Dortmund, will serve as a farewell celebration. The lineup includes Tream, Montez, Zartmann, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys, Alexander Marcus, and more.

Additionally, organizers announced a price cut for passes for 2025 from 99 € to 90 €.