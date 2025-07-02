Legends/ASM Global Renews At The King Center

MELBOURNE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Legends/ASM Global, the King Center Board of Directors, and Eastern Florida State College announced the renewal of Legends/ASM Global’s management agreement for the King Center for the Performing Arts, extending the partnership for another five years.

“Since July 2020, our company has helped guide the King Center through unprecedented challenges—from reopening safely during a pandemic to booking world-class talent and elevating every facet of the guest experience,” said Bob Papke, General Manager of the King Center and Vice President at Legends/ASM Global. “As we renew our agreement, we look forward to building on our success and introducing exciting new enhancements that will keep our community engaged for years to come.”

ASM Global first assumed management of the King Center in 2020, and the venue has since welcomed a range of top-tier touring artists, including ZZ Top, Ron White, Foreigner, Styx, Bonnie Raitt, Nate Bargatze, Tom Segura, Jerry Seinfeld, Jo Koy, Joe Bonamassa, Air Supply, Tyler Henry, and America—many for sold-out performances.

The King Center has also earned recognition for excellence in guest experience, consistently ranking in the top 10 nationally for overall guest satisfaction among venues of its size.

“This renewal celebrates not just five remarkable years with Legends/ASM Global, but the legacy we’ve built together since the King Center’s opening night in 1988,” said Anthony Catanese, Chair of the King Center Board of Directors. “Our community has rallied behind this venue—from families and schools to local businesses—and we’re thrilled to carry that spirit forward.”