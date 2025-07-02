Live Nation Finland and State-Owned Veikkaus Announce Naming Rights Deal for Helsinki Arena

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Finland and Veikkaus, Finland’s state-owned gambling company, have announced a new sponsorship agreement that will see Helsinki Arena renamed Veikkaus Arena.

Under the terms of the 10-year partnership, the venue is set to reopen in September 2025, though details about the inaugural event lineup have not yet been announced.

Live Nation will also continue its longstanding partnership with Hartwall for the arena’s food and beverage services.

The 15,500-capacity arena has long been one of Finland’s premier venues for live entertainment but has remained closed since 2020 due to complications tied to Russian ownership and ensuing international sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

The new naming rights deal follows the news that Live Nation has secured a 20-year lease to operate and promote events at the arena.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in returning Helsinki Arena to the heart of international live entertainment. Veikkaus’s strong roots and leading role in the domestic market make it the perfect partner for this moment. Together, we can enhance the audience experience and support regional growth,” said Therése Liljedahl, Head of International Partnerships at Live Nation.

“The reopening of the arena and our partnership with Veikkaus mark a major moment for the entire Nordic event landscape. Veikkaus Arena will attract top-tier international tours and further strengthen Finland’s position as a leader in live music,” added Tom Lynch, Head of Venue Operations, EMEA, Live Nation.