Ottawa Bluesfest and CHEO Foundation Announce Partnership for ‘CHEO Night’ Featuring Hozier

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Ottawa Bluesfest and the children’s medical charity CHEO Foundation have announced a new partnership to raise funds in support of CHEO’s ongoing redevelopment project.

The collaboration, titled CHEO Night at Ottawa Bluesfest, will take place on July 11 and feature a variety of fundraising efforts, culminating in a headlining performance by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier.

During the event, fans will have multiple opportunities to participate, including a 50/50 lottery, tap-to-donate options, and the chance to learn about CHEO’s transformation plans at a dedicated booth on-site throughout the festival.

In addition to Hozier, the full lineup for the July 11 CHEO Night will include performances by The Dead South, Charlotte Day Wilson, Sarah Harmer, Amigo the Devil, The Claudettes, Claude Munson, Emilie Steele & The Deal, Kristine St-Pierre, Sophie d’Orléans, Vikki Gilmore, and DJ Karyen.

“When two beloved brands like Ottawa Bluesfest and CHEO come together—especially on a night featuring a talent like Hozier—the impact will be felt far beyond the stage,” said Steve Read, President and CEO of the CHEO Foundation. “Festivalgoers may come for the unforgettable music, but they’ll also be directly helping change the lives of kids who need our help more than ever.”

“Building a strong community is at the heart of what Bluesfest is about,” added Mark Monahan, Executive Director of Ottawa Bluesfest. “Supporting CHEO is a no-brainer for us, as it’s about building the future of our city. We’re thrilled to have Hozier headline on a night dedicated to such a vital cause.”

Founded in 1974, the CHEO Foundation raises, manages, and distributes funds to support CHEO’s operations, the CHEO Research Institute, and the Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice.