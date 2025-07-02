Sean Combs Acquitted Of The Most Serious Charges But Convicted Of Mann Act Violations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — — Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a high-profile federal trial in Manhattan but was found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal statute prohibiting the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

The jury, following an eight-week trial and more than 12 hours of deliberation, convicted the 55-year-old music mogul of transporting his former girlfriends — singer and model Cassie Ventura and a second woman identified in court only as “Jane” — along with male escorts, for participation in paid sexual encounters that occurred across state lines.

Each of the two Mann Act convictions carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, though federal sentencing guidelines and judicial discretion may affect the final outcome. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

While Combs avoided the far more serious sex trafficking and racketeering convictions — which could have resulted in a life sentence — the guilty verdicts mark a dramatic fall from grace for one of the most influential figures in the music industry.

During emotional and often graphic testimony, both Ventura and Jane told jurors that Combs orchestrated elaborate group sex encounters involving sex workers and other participants, sometimes with Combs himself present or actively participating.

Ventura, who dated Combs for more than a decade between 2007 and 2018, testified that she was taken on multiple trips under the guise of business or leisure, only to be subjected to sexual encounters arranged by Combs.

Jane, who testified under a pseudonym to protect her identity, said she was involved in a romantic relationship with Combs from 2021 to 2024. She described similar experiences of crossing state lines for what she later came to understand were coordinated acts of prostitution. Prosecutors emphasized that both women were not fully aware of the legal implications of their involvement at the time.

In a surprising legal strategy, Combs’ defense team declined to call any witnesses, including Combs himself. Instead, the defense focused on discrediting the prosecution’s narrative, arguing that the relationships were consensual and that any money exchanged or travel arranged was not evidence of criminal conduct.

Combs’ attorneys also characterized the charges as an overreach by federal prosecutors attempting to criminalize complex adult relationships involving sex, money, and fame.

Combs did not speak publicly following the verdict. His legal team released a brief statement saying they would “review all legal options,” leaving open the possibility of an appeal. As of Wednesday evening, he remains free on bond pending sentencing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a sentencing date for Combs has not been announced.