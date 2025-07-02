Sony Music France and Sony Music Publishing France Acquire Lusafrica and Africa Nostra

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music France and Sony Music Publishing France have announced the acquisition of Lusafrica and Africa Nostra, a prominent label and publishing house known for promoting Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) and African artists around the world.

Founded in 1988 by José Da Silva, Lusafrica played a key role in introducing artists such as Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora, as well as African musicians including Bonga and Boubacar Traoré, and Latin artists such as Polo Montañez, to international audiences.

Today, Lusafrica’s catalog includes more than 4,000 titles, featuring the complete discography of Cesária Évora—with global hits such as Petit Pays, Sodade, and Bésame Mucho—as well as all albums by Polo Montañez, including Un Montón de Estrellas and Guitarra Mía.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lusafrica into our Sony Music family,” said Marie-Anne Robert, Managing Director of Sony Music France. “We are committed to preserving and developing the legacy built by Lusafrica by establishing bridges between markets and generations—for the benefit of artists and fans. Our expertise in developing international audiences will allow listeners worldwide to discover or rediscover this essential world music catalog. We will continue to honor José Da Silva’s vision and support the artists in reaching new heights.”

“We are extremely enthusiastic about working with Africa Nostra’s repertoire. Its editorial catalog is rich and diverse, featuring iconic titles with an international footprint. These works hold tremendous potential for covers and reinterpretations, especially among the younger generation. By integrating Africa Nostra, we enhance our ability to bring these musical treasures to an international audience eager to discover—or rediscover—timeless classics,” added Antoine Dathanat, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing France.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.