TikTok Becomes The Official Content Partner Of Tomorrowland

BOOM, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — TikTok has announced a new partnership with Tomorrowland, making the short-form video platform the Official Content Partner for the long-running electronic music festival.

As part of the deal, TikTok will provide 24/7 live streams during the festival, along with behind-the-scenes access, artist and creator collaborations, and interactive fan experiences for the 2025 edition.

To support fan engagement, TikTok will launch a dedicated #Tomorrowland in-app hub that will serve as a central destination for all related content. Additionally, CapCut—TikTok’s video editing platform—and Tomorrowland will launch an official template for users to create and share their own festival-inspired content.

SoundOn, TikTok’s music distribution and promotion service, will collaborate with Tomorrowland Music, the festival’s record label, to host a songwriting camp ahead of the event. Artists from both rosters will write and release original music that will serve as the soundtrack for festival-related content across TikTok and beyond during both festival weekends.

The year-long partnership may also extend to other Tomorrowland-affiliated events, including Tomorrowland Winter, Tomorrowland Brazil, and Unity at Sphere, with potential projects still in development.

The 2025 edition of Tomorrowland will take place over two weekends—July 18–20 and July 25–27—in Boom, Belgium. The lineup includes Alok, Martin Garrix, Meduza, Nervo, Mike Williams, and more.