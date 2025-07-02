Ye’s Australian Visa Revoked Over Alleged Antisemitism

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Ye, the rap artist and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, has been stripped of his Australian visa due to his recent single, “Heil Hitler.”

On Wednesday Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that West had been traveling to Australia in recent years with his wife, Bianca Censori, who is Australian by birth.

According to Burke, West’s visa was revoked du to what he characterized as an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“He’s been coming to Australia for a long time. He’s got family here. And he’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the ’Heil Hitler’ song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia,” Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Company.

Australian immigration rules include both security and character restrictions for non-citizens visiting the country.