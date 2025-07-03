4 People Dead, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting At Chicago Album Release Party

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — A mass shooting at a record release party in Chicago on Wednesday night left four people dead and at least 14 others injured.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting occurred outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, located at 311 W. Chicago Avenue, where Chicago-based drill rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting a mixtape release event.

A source with the Chicago Police Department told the Tribune that a dark-colored vehicle drove past the venue and opened fire on a crowd of people waiting to enter.

“They didn’t care who was struck. And in a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people, taking four lives,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling during a news conference on Thursday.

In a social media post the same day, Mello Buckzz—whose real name is Melanie Doyle—shared that her significant other had been killed in the gunfire.

According to the Tribune, her social media activity suggests affiliation with NLMB, a reputed gang faction alleged to operate in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.