Downchild’s Donnie Walsh Joins The Order Of Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Governor General of Canada announced that Canadian music legend Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh has been appointed to the Order of Canada, recognizing his contributions to Canadian music across a five-decade career.

The honor is Canada’s highest civilian recognition and honors the achievement of outstanding merit or distinguished service by Canadians who made a major difference to Canadian society and culture.

In Walsh’s case, he was recognized for his integral role in sparking the blues scene in Canada, including playing a key role inspiring the film The Blues Brothers, whose lead characters, played by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi were based on Donnie and his brother, the late Richard “Hock” Walsh.

The announcement of Walsh’s addition to the Order of Canada follows Downchild’s Farewell Tour, which wrapped in 2024, after a final run of shows celebrating their milestone 55th anniversary.