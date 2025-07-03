Michael Madsen, Character Actor Known For Reservoir Dogs And Donnie Brasco, Dies At 67

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Madsen, a veteran actor known for roles in films such as Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, and Donnie Brasco, died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 67.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times that Madsen was found unresponsive at his home by deputies on Thursday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His manager, Ron Smith, told the New York Times that the actor died of cardiac arrest.

A veteran of stage and screen, Madsen appeared in dozens of films and television shows, often portraying tough, morally ambiguous characters with a brooding intensity.

A frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino, Madsen starred in Reservoir Dogs, where he played the sadistic Mr. Blonde, as well as in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, The Hateful Eight, and Tarantino’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

He also had notable roles in films such as Donnie Brasco, where he portrayed the violent mob capo Sonny Black, and the historical drama Wyatt Earp, in which he played Virgil Earp.

Beyond film, Madsen lent his voice to several video games, including high-profile titles such as Grand Theft Auto and True Crime: Streets of L.A.