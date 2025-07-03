Paige Bea Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With BDi

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher BDi Music announced the signing of rising artist and songwriter Paige Bea to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Bea, who is based in London, is developing a reputation as a songwriter, DJ, and producer. She’s built her profile both as a live performer and DJ, working with artists such as queer-pop icon Tsatsamis and Italian synth artist Maria Chiara Argirò, while also touring as a solo artist in her own right.

“Signing to BDi is a huge and important step in my career as an artist and songwriter. I’ve been relentlessly writing songs for over a decade and feel like the tight-knit team and music-first approach at BDi is the perfect place to help grow my career in a sustainable way. Sarah and the team all share such an obvious passion for the craft of songwriting and they’ve been full of great ideas and ways to execute them since I first stepped in the door. I’m incredibly grateful for their trust and belief and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together!”

Bea joins a roster at BDi that includes Roo Panes, JERUB, Joshua Burnside, Go Easy, Gus Tiramani, Æ Mak, FJ Law, AJ Wander, Ellysse Mason, Aimée, Ben Lythe, Liz Cass, Lemonade Shoelace and more.