Warner Music Finland Acquires The Catalog Of Prominent Finnish Label Skorpioni

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Finland announced it has purchased the catalog of the pioneering independent Finnish record label Skorpioni, which closed its doors earlier this

Following the acquisition, Warner Music will oversee the distribution, administration, licensing, and promotion of Skorpioni’s repertoire.

Launched in 2017 by a creative collective that included Henrik “Herkules” Suhonen, DJ Double M, Cool DJ Pinball, and visual artist Julius Konttinen, Skorpioni helped to launch the new wave of Finnish rap, platforming artists such as Ibe, MELO, DJ Ibusal, Fabe, Turisti, Sliki & Hamuelos, NCO, and SKII6 among others.

The label also served as a creative outlet for its clients, overseeing photo and video production, merch, and even event production, creating a distinctive vibe around the brand.

“Skorpioni has always been more than just a brand – it has been a vision and a love for music. When the decision was made to close down, it was absolutely desired that the songs would live on. We wanted a home for the catalog that understands its significance and value. We trust that our catalog will be in good hands at Warner Music in the future,” a rep for the label said,.

“Skorpioni has been a trendsetter in Finnish music – brave, visual, loud, and heartfelt. It is a great honor to take responsibility for such an influential catalog. We’re committed to ensuring that its music lives and grows with new generations,” added Ramona Forsström, CEO of Warner Music Finland.