Congress Passes The Hits Act As Part of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed a sweeping omnibus bill that included the HITS Act (Help Independent Tracks Succeed).

The HITS Act, included in the bill as Section 70434, seeks to provide tax relief for independent artists, songwriters, and labels by allowing up to $150,000 in music production expenses to be deducted in the year they are incurred. The legislation brings the U.S. music industry in line with other sectors of the entertainment economy which already enjoy similar tax incentives.

The bill now awaits the signature of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the legislation.

The passage of the measure was applauded by stakeholders in the music industry.

“With today’s final passage of the domestic policy bill, music creators across the country can celebrate the HITS Act becoming law, bringing much-needed support to independent artists and songwriters,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO, Recording Academy. “As the industry navigates an evolving musical landscape, this moment represents meaningful progress toward protecting creators and sustaining a vibrant music ecosystem. The Recording Academy is proud to have partnered with Reps. Estes and Sánchez and Senators Blackburn and Cortez Masto over many years to bring the HITS Act to life, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support. This is a powerful win for independent artists, giving them the support they need to keep creating and ensuring the music industry continues to thrive.”

“A2IM applauds the inclusion of the HITS Act in the final budget reconciliation package,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “This marks a historic victory for independent music creators. After years of tireless advocacy, we’ve righted a longstanding inequity by enabling dependent labels, artists, musicians, songwriters, and publishers to fully expense recording costs—just as their peers in film, TV, and theater have long done.”

“This success would not have been possible without the unwavering leadership of Senator Marsha Blackburn, Representative Ron Estes, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Representative Linda Sánchez, and the late Senator Dianne Feinstein. We’re deeply grateful to these champions for standing with us,” Burgess added