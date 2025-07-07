ALOK Signs A Global Publishing Deal With BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering Brazilian dance icon ALOK has become the latest recording artist to sign a worldwide publishing deal with BMG.

ALOK, whose fusion of techno, deep house with a Latin aesthetic helped to spawn the subgenre Brazilian bass, is best known for hits such as “Hear Me Now,” “Deep Down,” “Lua,” along with collaborations with artists such as John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Ava Max, and Bebe Rexha.

Since 2021, he’s been counted as one of the top ranked DJS in DJ Mag‘s Top 100 DJs poll and is the only Brazilian to crack the Billboard Dance 100.

His music currently accounts for 22 million monthly listers on Spotify and is one of the most streamed Brazilian artists worldwide.

“This partnership feels like a natural evolution in my career. BMG’s vision for the future of music publishing aligns perfectly with my own. I’m excited to collaborate with their team to explore new creative avenues and bring my music to a wider audience than ever before,” ALOK said.

“ALOK’s influence on the dance music scene is undeniable. His unique sound and his ability to connect with fans on such a massive scale are impressive. We‘re committed to providing him with the resources and support he needs to continue his incredible trajectory,” added Marc Johlen, Managing Director, GSA, BMG.