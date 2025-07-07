Black Sabbath Reunites for Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show in Historic Birmingham Farewell

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The original lineup of the legendary British heavy metal band Black Sabbath reunited on Saturday for the first time in two decades, delivering a historic performance billed as Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert.

Hosted by actor Actor Jason Momoa, the show took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, the band’s hometown, and featured a brief four-song set from Sabbath. Though the reunion segment was short, the concert was bolstered by a constellation of metal luminaries, including Metallica, Pantera, Tool, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Halestorm, Anthrax, Alice in Chains, and many more—each paying tribute to Osbourne’s monumental influence on heavy music.

“It’s so good to be on this fucking stage, you have no idea,” Osbourne told the roaring crowd after being dramatically lifted onto the stage seated on a throne.

For Black Sabbath’s brief set, the band opened with “War Pigs,” followed by “N.I.B.” and “Iron Man,” before closing the set—and their reunion—with a rendition of their iconic hit “Paranoid.”

In addition to the Sabbath set, Ozzy performed a selection of his solo classics for the sold-out crowd of more than 42,000 fans. His solo numbers included “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” and a rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” The show was also livestreamed globally, drawing a massive online audience (streaming viewership numbers are expected to be released later this week).

Proceeds from the event benefited multiple medical charities, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Black Sabbath, widely credited with pioneering the heavy metal genre, debuted in 1970 with their groundbreaking self-titled album. The original lineup—Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward—dominated the genre throughout the ’70s until Osbourne departed in 1979 to launch a successful solo career.

Saturday’s show marked the first time the classic lineup had performed together under the Black Sabbath name since 2005