Jessica Koravos Named CEO At Pophouse Entertainment

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based private entertainment investment firm, founded in 2014 by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and investor Conni Jonsson, announced the appointment of Jessica Koravos as its new CEO.

Koravos officially joins Pophouse in January 2026 as the company makes plans for a global expansion of its music IP investment and development plans.

A noted industry professional, Koravos previously has held senior roles such as President of Oak View Group International, as President of The Really Useful Group, and was also a member of the Board of ABBA Voyage.

Per Sundin, Pophouse’s current CEO, will remain in his current role until Koravos takes the reins, providing support to ensure an orderly transition and will continue with the company following the transition but details about his new gig are still evolving.

“I am truly delighted to be joining Pophouse at this exciting time. Having seen Pophouse’s tremendous growth – driven by their compelling strategy, powerful partnerships with global artists, inspiring Board and excellent team. I look forward to driving the future expansion and success of the business,” Koravos said.

“This leadership transition represents a pivotal moment in Pophouse’s evolution and underscores the company’s mission to redefine the entertainment landscape. Jessica brings a proven track record of driving sustained growth across entertainment and live production ventures on a global scale, and her leadership in securing international licensing partnerships and delivering iconic IPs to audiences throughout Europe, Asia and the US aligns perfectly with our ambitious expansion goals – for example Mamma Mia! The Party and the upcoming KISS avatar show. I am truly thrilled to welcome Jessica to Pophouse,” added Lennart Blecher, Chair at Pophouse.

“I would like to thank Per for all he has contributed to put Pophouse firmly on the map. We are delighted that Per will continue to be a vital part of the team and we all at Pophouse look forward to continuing our collaboration,” Lennart added.

News of Koravos’ hire comes after Pophouse announced the final close of its debut fund, Pophouse Fund I, in March, after raising more than $1bn to fuel new investments, becoming one of the largest first-time private equity funds to be raised in Europe in the last decade.