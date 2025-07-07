Kelly Clarkson Postpones The Opening Dates of Her New Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Singer and former American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson, postponed the opening shows of her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Clarkson was scheduled to make her debut performance for the residency on July 4th with an additional show scheduled for July 5th, but postponed both shows, stating that she needed to let her voice recover after extensive rehearsals.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong,” she shared in a post on social media.

“I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on,” she added.

Clarkson is set to return to the stage at the Colosseum on July 11th.