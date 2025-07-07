Matt Cameron Departs Pearl Jam After 27 Years: “An Incredible Journey”

(CelebrityAccess) — Pearl Jam‘s longtime drummer, Matt Cameron, has officially announced his departure from the band after “27 fantastic years.”

Cameron broke the news to fans on social media on Monday, writing:

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges, and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff, and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 following the breakup of his former band, Soundgarden, stepping in for Jack Irons, who had left the group due to dissatisfaction with life on the road.

Following the news of Cameron’s departure, his Pearl Jam bandmates paid tribute to him on social media:

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skin Yard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group, and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you, Matt.”

So far, the band has not revealed who will replace Cameron behind the kit.