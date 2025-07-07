Monica Jordan Named VP, Creative A&R At Sony Music Publishing Latin

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Latin announced the promotion of Monica Jordan to the role of Vice President, Creative A&R.

Jordan, based in the company’s Miami office, will continue to report to Sony Music Publishing’s President and CEO, Latin America & US Latin, Jorge Mejia, in her new role.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role. This opportunity is made possible by the incredible songwriters I’ve had the privilege to work alongside who inspire me every day, as well as the unwavering support of my family. I am grateful for Jorge Mejia’s trust and invaluable encouragement, and I am excited to collaborate further with our superstar team here at Sony Music Publishing.”

Jordan has been part of the Sony Music Publishing team since 2010, joining as an A&R manager. She most recently held the title of Director, Creative A&R, and over the last 15 years has signed and collaborated with artists such as Fuerza Regida frontman Jesús “JOP” Ortiz Paz, Myke Towers, Anitta, and Edén Muñoz.

“Monica has an impeccable ear for talent and for identifying what’s next. She also has great drive and determination when it comes to her signings. It has been most rewarding to see her development as an executive, and I am excited to see what’s ahead for her as she takes on this new role,” stated Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America & US Latin.