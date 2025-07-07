Roskilde Organizers Report A Sell-Out Year For 2025

ROSKILDE, DK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Denmark’s Roskilde Festival announced another successful year, with eight days of music from more than 185 artists performed to standing-room-only crowds.

According to event organizers, the festival sold over 100,000 tickets for 2025, including 80,000 full passes and a successful debut of the festival’s new one- and two-day ticket options.

Attendance this year was boosted by a diverse and comprehensive lineup featuring artists from nearly 45 countries around the world, including Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Stormzy, Tyla, Doechii, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Fontaines D.C., and Nine Inch Nails.

In addition, the festival’s sell-out crowd helped bolster fundraising efforts for its charity partners, particularly those supporting children and young people.

Since 1971, Roskilde Festival has brought generations together through music, art, and community. Organized by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society with the help of 30,000 volunteers, all profits are donated to humanitarian, non-profit, and cultural causes, especially those benefiting young people. Over the years, the festival has raised approximately DKK 457 million (approx. EUR 61 million) for charitable distribution.

“A sold-out festival is proof that we succeeded in putting together a program made for its time. We’ve experienced artists, performers, and activists driven by passion, purpose, and imagination—gathering large communities, creating intimate artistic moments, and opening new perspectives,” said Roskilde Festival CEO Signe Lopdrup.

“We are incredibly proud to deliver a festival that not only creates transformative experiences here and now, but also strengthens the future of young people beyond the festival grounds. This is the core of who we are: a festival community that celebrates art and activism while building hope and agency through action,” Lopdrup added.

According to organizers, planning is already underway for Roskilde’s 2026 return, scheduled for June 27 – July 4.