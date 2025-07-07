Terri Liebler Named President Of Growth & Strategy At Venu Holding Corp.

Venu Holding Corporation, the developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues, announced the appointment of Terri Liebler as President of the company’s newly launched Growth and Strategy division.

An industry veteran, Liebler brings decades of experience to her new role at Venu, where she will oversee the brand’s growth in North America.

The resume from Liebler’s 22-year career includes past senior roles at prominent companies such as Live Nation, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President in the Media and Sponsorship Division.

“Leading this newly created division is an honor and privilege I don’t take lightly,” said Terri Liebler, VENU’s President of Growth and Strategy. “Strategically growing our company will take relentless energy, careful decisiveness, and a laser-focused vision. I, along with JW and our leadership team, am dedicated to the pursuit of unparalleled success through meaningful relationships and unique partnerships.”

“Over the past six months, as we’ve been laying the groundwork for this division, I’ve grown more and more excited about what’s ahead, and that’s in large part because of Terri Liebler,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “Her tenacity, aggressive, and relentless work ethic is what this division needs to succeed. There’s no doubt in my mind; she’s the right person to drive this initiative forward.”

Venu founder J.W. Roth was recently featured in Larry LeBlanc’s ‘In The Hot Seat’ interview series – check it out here: https://celebrityaccess.com/2025/06/26/interview-venu-founder-j-w-roth/