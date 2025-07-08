200 Independents Come Together To Oppose UMG’s Acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — A coalition of leading European and international independent music companies and trade associations, led by IMPALA, has issued an open letter to Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera of the European Commission, urging a thorough investigation into Universal Music Group’s (UMG) proposed acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings.
Signed by more than 200 CEOs, founders, and business leaders from across the independent music sector, the letter raises serious concerns that the acquisition would undermine effective competition, stifle innovation, and hinder the growth of the EU’s music industry. It warns that the deal would further entrench UMG’s already dominant position as the world’s largest music company, which currently controls over 40% of the recorded music market in Europe—nearly double the market share of its closest competitor.¹
Downtown Music Holdings operates several key platforms that are vital to the independent sector, including global music distributors FUGA and CD Baby (a leading DIY platform for artists), royalty accounting service Curve, and Songtrust, which serves independent composers. While major labels like UMG often manage these services in-house, most independent labels, publishers, and artists depend on third-party platforms to distribute music to streaming services, track royalties, manage rights, and ensure accurate payments.
The coalition notes that this proposed deal is just the latest in a pattern of UMG acquisitions targeting the independent sector, following recent purchases of PIAS, 8Ball Music, Hyperion, Outdustry, and Oriental Star Agencies, among others.
The letter warns that acquiring Downtown would give UMG control over “a significant chunk of essential infrastructure,” potentially forcing independent companies to rely on their largest competitor to connect artists with fans.
Signatories argue that such consolidation “would reduce choice for consumers, stifle experimentation, and undermine Europe’s role as a vibrant incubator of musical and artistic expression.” They call on the Commission to act, stressing that “we must keep music open” in order to sustain a dynamic music ecosystem that supports cultural diversity, innovation, and economic growth.
The full letter and signatories are available below.
Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera
European Commission
Rue de la Loi / Wetstraat 200
1049 Brussels
Belgium
4 July 2025
Dear Ms. Ribera,
We are the founders and CEOs of leading European and international music companies, as well as trade associations. While we normally focus on music and culture, we write to you today about competition.
On behalf of the independent music community, we express serious concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings LLC (“Downtown”) by Universal Music Group N.V. (“UMG”), currently under investigation by the European Commission (Case M.11956).
The EU music industry is a cultural and economic success story, with recorded music revenues growing by 8.7% in 2023 and valued at €5.2 billion. It includes world-renowned talent alongside a thriving independent sector.
But this growth cannot be taken for granted. The EU market still lags behind other global regions, and changes to streaming revenue models often exclude the independent sector from meaningful input. A level playing field is essential to support a healthy music ecosystem that benefits the economy, culture, and innovation.
Everyone has a role to play—from global giants to disruptive startups uncovering new genres. But when acquisitions like this threaten to tip the balance too far, it is imperative to act.
UMG already controls more than 40% of the recorded music market in Europe—nearly twice the market share of its nearest competitor. The proposed acquisition would allow UMG to absorb Downtown’s distribution, royalty accounting, and rights management platforms—essential services used by thousands of independent companies and artists.
This would place a significant portion of the industry’s infrastructure under the control of its largest player. Many independent businesses rely on Downtown’s services to connect their artists to audiences. Under this deal, they would be forced to depend on their biggest competitor.
This transaction must be reviewed through the lens of digital market influence and infrastructure control—not just revenue share. This is not a simple investment in an independent company. It is about structural control.
The implications are profound. This consolidation would enable UMG to act as a gatekeeper, influencing which music gets heard, promoted, and monetised. It would threaten not only the commercial viability of independent companies but also the cultural diversity of music itself.
Such market concentration would reduce the variety of voices and styles available to the public. It would give UMG increased leverage over digital service providers, enabling it to influence payment thresholds and extract more value at the expense of independent stakeholders. Consumers would face fewer choices, while artistic experimentation and innovation would be stifled.
Moreover, UMG would gain unprecedented access to sensitive data from its competitors using these services—from distribution performance and pricing to strategic relationships and contract terms. This competitive insight would only reinforce its dominant position.
Independent music companies are essential for innovation, diversity, and cultural integrity. To fulfill this role, they need fair, non-discriminatory access to the best infrastructure—not structural dependence on their largest rival.
We therefore urge the European Commission to initiate a Phase Two investigation to fully assess the long-term structural risks of this acquisition. The proposed deal poses a clear threat to effective competition, innovation, and the future growth of the music sector in Europe and beyond.
We must keep music open.
Sincerely,
Ludovic Le Strat, President, 23.23
Manuela Nikele, General Manager, 375 Media GmbH
Ed Horrox, Managing Director, 4AD
Cecilia Crespo, General Manager, A.S.I.Ar – Asociación de Sellos Independientes de Argentina
Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO, A2IM – American Association of Independent Music
Felippe Llerena, Director, ABMI – Associação Brasileira da Música Independente
