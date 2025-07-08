200 Independents Come Together To Oppose UMG’s Acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — A coalition of leading European and international independent music companies and trade associations, led by IMPALA, has issued an open letter to Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera of the European Commission, urging a thorough investigation into Universal Music Group’s (UMG) proposed acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings.

Signed by more than 200 CEOs, founders, and business leaders from across the independent music sector, the letter raises serious concerns that the acquisition would undermine effective competition, stifle innovation, and hinder the growth of the EU’s music industry. It warns that the deal would further entrench UMG’s already dominant position as the world’s largest music company, which currently controls over 40% of the recorded music market in Europe—nearly double the market share of its closest competitor.¹

Downtown Music Holdings operates several key platforms that are vital to the independent sector, including global music distributors FUGA and CD Baby (a leading DIY platform for artists), royalty accounting service Curve, and Songtrust, which serves independent composers. While major labels like UMG often manage these services in-house, most independent labels, publishers, and artists depend on third-party platforms to distribute music to streaming services, track royalties, manage rights, and ensure accurate payments.

The coalition notes that this proposed deal is just the latest in a pattern of UMG acquisitions targeting the independent sector, following recent purchases of PIAS, 8Ball Music, Hyperion, Outdustry, and Oriental Star Agencies, among others.

The letter warns that acquiring Downtown would give UMG control over “a significant chunk of essential infrastructure,” potentially forcing independent companies to rely on their largest competitor to connect artists with fans.

Signatories argue that such consolidation “would reduce choice for consumers, stifle experimentation, and undermine Europe’s role as a vibrant incubator of musical and artistic expression.” They call on the Commission to act, stressing that “we must keep music open” in order to sustain a dynamic music ecosystem that supports cultural diversity, innovation, and economic growth.

The full letter and signatories are available below.

Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera

European Commission

Rue de la Loi / Wetstraat 200

1049 Brussels

Belgium

4 July 2025

Dear Ms. Ribera,

We are the founders and CEOs of leading European and international music companies, as well as trade associations. While we normally focus on music and culture, we write to you today about competition.

On behalf of the independent music community, we express serious concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings LLC (“Downtown”) by Universal Music Group N.V. (“UMG”), currently under investigation by the European Commission (Case M.11956).

The EU music industry is a cultural and economic success story, with recorded music revenues growing by 8.7% in 2023 and valued at €5.2 billion. It includes world-renowned talent alongside a thriving independent sector.

But this growth cannot be taken for granted. The EU market still lags behind other global regions, and changes to streaming revenue models often exclude the independent sector from meaningful input. A level playing field is essential to support a healthy music ecosystem that benefits the economy, culture, and innovation.

Everyone has a role to play—from global giants to disruptive startups uncovering new genres. But when acquisitions like this threaten to tip the balance too far, it is imperative to act.

UMG already controls more than 40% of the recorded music market in Europe—nearly twice the market share of its nearest competitor. The proposed acquisition would allow UMG to absorb Downtown’s distribution, royalty accounting, and rights management platforms—essential services used by thousands of independent companies and artists.

This would place a significant portion of the industry’s infrastructure under the control of its largest player. Many independent businesses rely on Downtown’s services to connect their artists to audiences. Under this deal, they would be forced to depend on their biggest competitor.

This transaction must be reviewed through the lens of digital market influence and infrastructure control—not just revenue share. This is not a simple investment in an independent company. It is about structural control.

The implications are profound. This consolidation would enable UMG to act as a gatekeeper, influencing which music gets heard, promoted, and monetised. It would threaten not only the commercial viability of independent companies but also the cultural diversity of music itself.

Such market concentration would reduce the variety of voices and styles available to the public. It would give UMG increased leverage over digital service providers, enabling it to influence payment thresholds and extract more value at the expense of independent stakeholders. Consumers would face fewer choices, while artistic experimentation and innovation would be stifled.

Moreover, UMG would gain unprecedented access to sensitive data from its competitors using these services—from distribution performance and pricing to strategic relationships and contract terms. This competitive insight would only reinforce its dominant position.

Independent music companies are essential for innovation, diversity, and cultural integrity. To fulfill this role, they need fair, non-discriminatory access to the best infrastructure—not structural dependence on their largest rival.

We therefore urge the European Commission to initiate a Phase Two investigation to fully assess the long-term structural risks of this acquisition. The proposed deal poses a clear threat to effective competition, innovation, and the future growth of the music sector in Europe and beyond.

We must keep music open.

Sincerely,

Ludovic Le Strat, President, 23.23

Manuela Nikele, General Manager, 375 Media GmbH

Ed Horrox, Managing Director, 4AD

Cecilia Crespo, General Manager, A.S.I.Ar – Asociación de Sellos Independientes de Argentina

Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO, A2IM – American Association of Independent Music

Felippe Llerena, Director, ABMI – Associação Brasileira da Música Independente

George Seay, Owner, Acrophase Records

Petra Deka, Head of Publishing, ACT Music+Vision GmbH+CO.KG

Magnus Bjerkert, CEO, Adrian Recordings

Gee Davy, Chief Executive, AIM – Association of Independent Music

Joe Clarke, Interim Chair, AIM Ireland – Association of Independent Music Ireland

Maria Amato, CEO, AIR – Australian Independent Record Labels Association

Toni Verona, President and General Manager, Alabianca

Sam Valenti, Co-CEO; CEO, All Flowers Group; Ghostly Intl

Sergi Roig Torrubiano, Director – Chief Officer, Altercat records

Cormac O’Halloran, Director, Always The Sound

Joana Negrão, , AMAEI – Associação de Músicos Artistas e Editoras Independentes

Ruth Koleva, President, ANMIP-BG – Association of Independent Music Publishers and Producers in Bulgaria

Andrzej Dąbrowski, Board Member, ANPM – Alians Niezależnych Producentów Muzycznych

Boris Horvat, Director, Aquarius Records

Sebastian Cowan, Owner, Arbutus Records

Petra Reiter, Manager, Artist Factory Music

Stéphane Laick, Cofounder, AT(h)OME; FELIN – Fédération Nationale des Labels et Distributeurs Indépendants

Pär Winberg, Owner, Atenzia Records

Lars Leverenz, Head of Label, Audiolith

Marco Rossi, Owner, Azzurra Music

Johann Günther, Founder, Backlash Music

Arne Thamer-Steinwärder, Co-Founder & CEO, Backseat PR & Labelservices

Christoph Hallerberg, PR & Coaching, Backseat PR & Labelservices

Sebastian Król, Founder, Backseat PR & Labelservices

Mathieu Dassieu, CEO, Baco Music

Karl Bader, CEO , Bader/Molden Recordings

Kai Florian Becker, Founder – Label Manager, Barhill Records

Katie Garcia, Founder, Bayonet Records

Martin Mills, Chair, Beggars Group

Paul Redding, CEO, Beggars Group

Nils Kacirek, Musician, Bello Neon Records

Dan Waite, CEO, Better Noise

Danny Akalepse, Owner & Musician, Big Crown Records

Leon Michels, Owner; Musician & Producer, Big Crown Records; El Michels Affair

Miguel Angel Sancho, Director, Blau Producciones

Dietmar Hoscher, Founder, Blind Rope Records

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO and Co-Founder, Blue Raincoat Music/ Chrysalis Records

Hadi El Azzi, Chairman, BMYD – Bağımsız Müzik Yapımcıları Derneği

Randy Melibajew, Managing Director, Book of Raw GmbH

Henrietta Bauer, CEO / Managing Director, Bretford Records / What Is Happening? I Feel It Everywhere! GmbH

Phil Hill, Owner & Founder, Cargo Independent Distribution

Dario Giovannini, Managing Director, Carosello Records

Liza Bantegnie, Cofounder, Cartelle

Anne-Laurence Chambon, Director, Carton Records; Maison Tempête

Ester Petri, Managing Director, Carus-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG

Jeff Bratton, Owner, Cascine

Ben O’Connor, Label Manager, Chapter Music

Guy Blackman, Label Manager, Chapter Music

Andrew Cash, President and CEO, CIMA – Canadian Independent Music Association

Christof Ellinghaus, Founder – CEO, City Slang

Ian Ilavsky, Co-Owner, Constellation

Martin Goldschmidt, Co-Founder and Chairman, Cooking Vinyl

Jordi Freixa, Director, Cooperativa Montgri

Alexander Gramlich, Founder, copaseDisques

Robert Litsen, CEO, Cosmos Music

Simon Platz, Managing Director, Cube Records Ltd

Eduardo Jordão, General Manager, CultManagement Lda.

Bianca Eysenbrandt, Owner, Dackelton Records

Dario Draštata, Executive Director, Dallas Records; RUNDA – Regional Association of Independent Discographers in Adria

Javer Tomas Y Tio, General Manager, Darlalata

Phil Waldorf, Co-CEO, Dead Oceans

Borja Torres, Music Supervisor, Discos Buenos

Antonio Céspedes Pérez, Director General, División Sonora Producciones

Ricardo Fernández Arroyo, Communication Director, División Sonora Producciones

Clare Whitlock, Director Commercial & Business Affairs, Domino Recording Company Ltd.

Laurence Bell, CEO, Domino Recording Company Ltd.

Nigil Mack, CEO, drink sum wtr

Verena Boessmann, Co-Owner, Dunstan Media

Manuel Sanz, Director, Ecléctica Records/ Ecléctica Management

Dr. Sabine Meier, Managing Director, Edition Roland Musikverlag GmbH

Pierangelo Mauri, Founder, Edizioni ZYX Music; Net’s Work’s & Songs

David Aguado, Director, El Tragaluz

Denis Kappes, Co-owner, Eliterecords

Dario Raimondi, Founder – Label Manager, Energy Production

Ines Collarte, Director, Entrebotones

María Pellicer Lara, Director, Eo Música

Roger Dorresteijn, Managing Director, Epitaph Europe

Enrique Perea, A&R, Everlasting Records

Mark Kitcatt, Co-owner & chair, Everlasting Records; Popstock

Charles Caldas, Partner, Exceleration Music

Patrick Tilg, Producer, Feberwolle

Björn Mathes, Co-Founder / CEO, FerryHouse GmbH & Co. KG

Adeline Ferrante, Publishing Director, Fougue

Marcus Herbert, Label Manager, From Lo-Fi to Disco!

Silvana Battisti, Label Manager, From Lo-Fi to Disco!

Serafino Perugino, Founder, Frontiers Records

Ian Westley, Co-Owner, Full Time Hobby Music LTD

Nigel Adams, Co-Owner, Full Time Hobby Music LTD

Carl-Fredrik Häggqvist, CEO, Owner, Gazell Records AB

Nenad Borovčak, CEO, Geenger Records

Pavle Eftimovski, Managing Partner, Glitch Records

Chris Eckman, CEO, Glitterbeat Records

Alexander Waldron, Owner & CEO, Greco-Roman Ltd

Simon Kessler, Director, Greenpiste Records

Lenz Hein, Label Manager, Grönland

Louise Sansom, Director, founder, Hidden Track Records

Louis Posen, President, Hopeless Records

Per Faeltenborg, CEO, Hot Stuff AB/Svenska Energy Rekords & Publishing AB

Aymeric Genty, CEO, I.O.T Records

Stephen O’Malley, Label Owner, Ideologic Organ

Francisca Sandoval, President, IMICHILE – Asociación Gremial Industria Musical Independiente de Chile

Dylan Pellett, General Manager, IMNZ – Independent Music New Zealand

Helen Smith, CEO, IMPALA – European association of independent music companies

Katja Vauhkonen, Executive Director, Indieco – Suomen riippumattomien levy- ja tuotantoyhtiöiden yhdistys

Anca Lupes, Executive Director, INDIERO – Asociatia a producatorilor si editorilor de muzica independenti din Romania

Andreas Ryser, Founder, IndieSuisse – Association of Swiss independent music labels and producers

Alexandre Cazac, Artistic director, cofounder, InFiné

Hannes Tschürtz, Founder & Managing Director, Ink Music

Pedro Marques, Director, Invict Sound & Vision

Darius Van Arman, Co-CEO, Jagjaguwar; Secretly Distribution

David Morel, Director, Jarring Effects

Stephan Bourdoiseau, President, Wagram Music

Calvin Johnson, Founder, K Records

Tom Nieuweboer, CEO, K7!

Lio Cerezo, Owner / A&R, Kanine Records

Tony Presley, Label Manager, Keeled Scales

Rajk Barthel, Founder – Owner, Kick The Flame Publishing GmbH

Gilles Dutrève, Director, La Granges à Sons

Isabella Viertbauer, Founder, Label 4

Peter Cronemeyer, Owner, Laika-Records

Daryl Fidelak, Founder, Lampshade Media

Andreas Jantsch, CEO & Founder, Las Vegas Records

Helmut Heuer, Owner, Légère Recordings

Tanja Michaelis, Founder – Managing Director, Made_in_Germany – music GmbH

Robert Stieler, Owner – Managing Director, Major Label

Zsolt Jeges, Founder, Mamazone Records; HAIL – Hungarian Association of Independent Labels

Mats Hammerman, CEO, Massproduktion i Sundsvall AB

Chris Lombardi, C-founder, Matador

Gerard Cosloy, Co-founder, Matador

Patrick Amory, Co-founder, Matador

David Buder, Co-Founder & CEO, Matches Music

Oliver von Felbert, Founder, A&R and label manager, Melting Pot Music GmbH

Mac McCaughan, CEO, Merge Records

Mik Christensen, Label Manager and Partner, Mermaid Records

Jorge Otero, Director, Meseta Records

Anders Mörén, Owner, Misty Music AB

Adam Weisman, Musician, Mixed Salad

Walter Gröbchen, CEO, Monkey Music

Marta Sampaio, Manager, Monster Jinx

Miran Rusjan, Founder, Moonlee Records

Theresa Langner-Schibranji, Founder, Morinoko

Larry Bringsjord, CEO, Owner, MTG Music; FONO – Norwegian Association for Independent Record Labels

Javier De Esteban, CEO, Music Adders

Annalea Bertelsen, Board Member, Music For Dreams

Geert De Blaere, Founder – Owner, N.E.W.S. nv; BIMA – Belgian Independent Music Association

Carol von Rautenkranz, Managing Partner, Napa Sounds GmbH

Mario Limongelli, Founder, Nar International PMI – Produttori Musicali Indipendenti

Neil Grant, Founder – Manager, Neil Grant Media & Promotion

Bruno Cariou, Director, Neomme

Elin Trogen, CEO, NONS Records

Jon Madsen, Managing Director, Nordic Music Society

Christian Pliefke, Founder, Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup

Derek Birkett, Director, One Little Independent Ltd

Beatriz Concepcion, Director, Oso Polita

Vittorio Cigala, Managing Director, OYEZ!

Dagobert Böhm, Director, Ozella Music

Ciaran Conroy, Co-CEO, Paragon Records

Brian Scally, Co-CEO, Paragon Records

Andy Widder, Founder, Part Records / Rockin‘ Rollin‘ Products

Mario Rossori, Founder, Pate Records

Vedran Meniga, CEO, Pdv Records

Maria Romana Trainini, Managing Director, Peer Southern Productions

Fabian Burbano, Director, Play Abc Sl/Abc Music

Jonas Sjöström, Chairman and Founder, Playground Music Scandinavia

Johan Alm, co-owner, PNKSLM Recordings AB

Matthias Broeckel, Director, PORK PIE

Mathias Schwarz, Managing Director, Powerline Agency OHG

Martin Koller, Owner, ProMedia GmbH

Stefan Groß, Owner, Q-rious Music

Axel Franzén, Owner, Rama Lama Records

Daniel Meteo, Founder & Co-Owner, Random Musick Publishing GmbH

Eva Pyko, Managing Director, Random Musick Publishing GmbH

Riku Paakkonen, Founder & Managing Director, Ranka Kustannus

Paulina Parvanov, CEO, Raspberry Soda

Elaine McCann, Head of Label, Reckless Records

Nelly Santamarta, Owner & Chair, Registros de Cultura

Eva Santamaría Molina, Publishing Manager, Republic Network Oü

Etienne Tricard, Cofounder, Rescue + Return Records

Anne-Flore Levacher, Head of projects, Roche Musique

Geoff Travis, Founder, Rough Trade

Jeanette Lee, Founder, Rough Trade

Jeff Casazza, Owner / A&R, Run For Cover

Matt Werth, Owner/CEO, RVNG Intl

Caleb Braaten, Founder, Sacred Bones Records

Branko Paić, Managing Director, Scardona

Henrik Guemoes, Managing Director, Schubert Music Publishing GmbH

Nuno Saraiva, Founder-Director, SCL / Lusitanian

Justin West, CEO, Secret City Recordings

Ben Swanson, Co-CEO, Secretly Canadian

Chris Swanson, Co-CEO, Secretly Group

Filip Lundgren, CEO, Septembernatt

Eva Wilke, CEO, Owner, Silence AB

Barbara Preisinger, Founder – Owner, Slices Of Life

Joakim Haugland, Owner, Small Town Supersound

Eva Karman Reinhold, CEO, Owner, Smilodon/Karman Innovative Consulting; SOM – Svenska Oberoende Musikproducenter

Alejandro Varela, Owner & Chair, S-Music Records

Maurice Summen, Owner, Staatsakt / Fun in the Church

Fredrik Holmgren, CEO, StarTracks AB

Margit Sarholz, Musician, Sternschnuppe Verlag GbR

Werner Meier, Musician, Sternschnuppe Verlag GbR

Kees van Weijen, President, STOMP – Stichting Onafhankelijke Muziekproducenten

Gugai MacNamara, CEO, Strange Brew

Jonathan Poneman, Co-Founder, Sub Pop

Megan Jasper, CEO, Sub Pop

Tony Kiewel, Co-President, Sub Pop

Bo Magnusson, co-owner, Subspace Communications AB

Julian Scheufler, Producer, Südpark Studio München

David Dickenson, Founder, Suicide Squeeze Records

Wolfgang Koch, Owner, syborgmusic

Volker Sonntag, CEO, TAG-7

Tue Kjerstein, Partner and co-managing Director, Tambourhinoceros

Kristoffer Rom, Partner and co-managing Director, Tambourhinoceros; DUP – Danske Uafhængige Pladeselskaber

Detlef Engelhard, CEO, Termidor Musikverlag & Timba Records GmbH&Co.KG

Jakob Sørensen, CEO and Founding Partner, The Bank

Tony Morley, Managing Director, The Leaf Label Ltd

Ken Shipley, President, The Numero Group

Rob Sevier, CEO, The Numero Group

Mauro Farina, Founder, The Saifam Group

Gerald Oppermann, Founder – Owner, Timezone GbR

Teddy Maier, Founder, Tonzoo

Tweety Gonzalez, Owner & Chair, Twittin Records

Sonia Duran, General Manager, UFI – Unión Fonográfica Independiente

Ari Stern, Founder, Underwater Peoples / Stern Records

Ina Schulz, Head of Label, Unique Musikverlag GmbH

Guilhem Cottet, Director-General, UPFI – Union des producteurs phonographiques français indépendants

Christoph Dohr, Owner, verlag dohr köln

Matthias Möbius, Owner, viamas gmbh

Alexander Hirschenhauser, Board Member, VTMÖ – Verband unabhängiger Tonträgerunternehmen, Musikverlage und MusikproduzentInnen Österreich

Jörg Heidemann, Managing Director, VUT – Verband unabhängiger Musikunternehmer*innen

Kevin Fleming, Managing Director, Warp Records

Brian Sampson, Owner, Western Vinyl

Doug Warner, Owner, Wharf Cat Records

Noemí Planas, CEO, WIN – Worldwide Independent Network

Jared Jones, Owner, Winspear

Ben Beardsmore, Managing Director, XL Recordings

Caius Pawson, Founder, Young

Tobba Andersson, Owner, Zorch Production