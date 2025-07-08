ACM Reveals 2025 Industry and Studio Recording Award Winners

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music has announced the winners of the ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards, part of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

All ACM Industry Award and Studio Recording Award winners—alongside previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year Lainey Wilson and Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon—will be honored at the 19th ACM Honors, taking place August 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Additional Special Award recipients will be announced soon.

“We are thrilled to bring the Country Music industry’s favorite night, ACM Honors, to The Pinnacle, Nashville’s newest live music venue, next month,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This is an exciting time for the Academy as we reimagine this special night through new partnerships and a new format that will elevate the show’s impact. We look forward to celebrating our Studio Recording and Industry Award winners, alongside our soon-to-be-announced Special Award honorees, whose vital contributions make the music we love possible.”

Notable First-Time Winners:

The Caverns (Theater of the Year) – also a first-time nominee

The Theater at Virgin Hotels (Casino of the Year – Theater)

Aaron Spalding (Promoter of the Year)

Veteran industry executive Ed Warm earned his 19th ACM Industry Award, winning Club of the Year for Joe’s on Weed St. and Festival of the Year for Windy City Smokeout.

Among Studio Recording honorees, first-time winners include:

Drew Bollman (Audio Engineer of the Year)

Alex Wright (Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year)

Craig Young (Bass Player of the Year)

Meanwhile, Dave Cobb earned his seventh ACM Award, winning Producer of the Year (his third in the category), and Brent Mason secured his twelfth Studio Recording Award—his first as Electric Guitar Player of the Year.

2025 ACM Industry Award Winners

Casino of the Year – Theater: The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

Casino of the Year – Arena: Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Festival of the Year: Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Club of the Year: Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year: The Caverns – Pelham, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year: BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Arena of the Year: Moody Center – Austin, TX

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year: Gil Cunningham – Neste Live

Promoter of the Year: Aaron Spalding – Live Nation

2025 ACM Studio Recording Award Winners