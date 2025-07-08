Big Machine and Joel Klaiman Launch Ascend Music Joint Venture

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Machine Label Group is teaming up with noted Republic Records executive Joel Klaiman to launch Ascend Music, a new joint venture imprint focused on developing and promoting rising talent across multiple genres.

The partnership reunites Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta with Klaiman, who was then EVP of Promotion & Artist Development at Republic Records. The two initially joined forces in 2008 to promote Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” which became her first major crossover hit, topping both the country and pop charts.

Klaiman was later part of the team that worked with Borchetta and Big Machine on Swift’s trailblazing albums Fearless, Speak Now, and Red.

“Joel’s energy, vision, and passion are contagious, and he never leaves any stone unturned when he’s working with an artist,” said Borchetta. “He’s bringing great artists to the partnership, and we will be wasting no time in getting out some game-changing music.”