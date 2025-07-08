Emily Kennedy, Michael Delle Donne And Lydia Barry Appointed To Senior Roles At Wasserman Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced a round of hires for senior executive roles at the company, including Emily Kennedy, who was named VP, Business Development, Pop, and Michael Delle Donne, who has been appointed as VP, Digital Partnerships. Additionally, Wasserman Music announced the hire of Lydia Barry as VP, Marketing & Communications.

Kennedy joins Wasserman from LoyalT Management, a venture she co-founded in 2017, representing artists such as AURORA, Stephen Sanchez, Lord Huron, Neil Frances, Sigrid, Olivia O’Brien, Wet, and Passion Pit. A multi-faceted veteran of the music industry, Kennedy’s resume also includes stints as a manager at Mick Management, and talent buyer at the Live Nation-affiliated festival promoter C3 Presents in Austin. In her new role at Wasserman, Kennedy will oversee growth initiatives across Film & TV, Digital and Gaming, Literary (Books, Podcast, Audiobooks) Branding, Sponsorship, and International while collaborating on opportunities with other Wasserman divisions, including Sports, Talent, Creators, and Brands & Properties.

Michael Delle Donne, formerly with Warner Music Group’s business development and artist services team, has also joined Wasserman Music, where he will lead initiatives across digital growth, gaming, partnerships, and rights management for the agency’s artist roster. At Warner, he spearheaded first-of-their-kind, award-winning activations for artists including Charli XCX, Coldplay, Fred again.., Tiësto, NLE Choppa, and Aminé on platforms such as Roblox, Fortnite, Twitch, Meta Horizon, and Discord. Prior to Warner, Delle Donne led business development for Superfly’s creative agency, Listen, and served as the first full-time U.S. employee at Resident Advisor, the influential dance music media and ticketing platform. His career began in artist management, representing a boutique roster of indie acts, with a consistent focus on artist development and innovation.

Lydia Barry will oversee all strategic communications across Wasserman Music’s global music division. She joins the company from WME, where she led music communications, and previously held roles at top PR firms Sunshine Sachs and BerlinRosen.

“As the industry evolves, our artists remain our top priority,” said Wasserman Music SVP, Artist Services Vince Amoroso. “This year, we’ve made significant investments in our Artist Services team to expand the opportunity center for our roster globally. Emily brings deep artist management and talent buying experience to our Pop division, reinforcing our artist-first approach. With Michael, we’re doubling down on the digital space — his expertise in digital platforms, partnerships, rights management, and gaming is crucial to where our business is headed.”

All three will be based in Wasserman’s Gotham offices.