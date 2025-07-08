Jessica Ducrou Partners With Untiled Group To Launch Black Peach

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Untitled Group, the independent Australian music and events collective, announced Black Peach, a new venture launched in partnership with Secret Sounds Group co-founder Jessica Ducrou.

The partnership will work to bring major international touring artists to Australia, bolstering Untitled’s existing talent roster and its portfolio of festivals and tours.

“We’re honoured to be working alongside someone as respected and experienced as Jess. Her contribution to the Australian live music landscape is something we’ve long admired. Welcoming her into this new chapter with Untitled feels like a natural collaboration,” Untitled Group co-founder and managing partner Nicholas Greco said in a statement provided to The Music Network.

“I’m super excited to partner with Untitled Group, contributing to their already impressive touring roster of artists,” Ducrou added. “An amazing company that I have admired greatly from afar, I am very much looking forward to collaborating with Nick and the team who share a like-minded passion for artist development, bold ideas and innovation. Good times ahead!”

Founded by Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco in 2016 in partnership with Live Nation, Secret Sounds operated some of Australia’s most notable festivals, such as Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay, and the Falls Festival, among others.

Ducrou stepped away from the company after nearly two decades, in 2024.