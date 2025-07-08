Lee Abrams: It’ll Never Work

For every new idea, there’ll be a chorus of negativity.

Here are some notable quotes from the past that reflect skepticism about certain inventions and technologies:

“There’s no reason anyone would want a computer in their home.” – Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), in 1977. This quote reflects the common belief at the time that computers would not have a place in everyday life.

“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” – Thomas Watson, chairman of IBM, in 1943. This quote highlights the underestimation of the demand for computers.

“The telephone has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication.” – Western Union internal memo, 1876. This statement dismissed the potential of the telephone, which would go on to revolutionize communication.

“The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would pay for a message sent to nobody in particular?” – David Sarnoff’s associates in response to his radio concept in 1920. This quote shows skepticism toward the viability of radio.

“The idea of a flying machine is impossible.” – 19th-century critics of early aviation pioneers like the Wright brothers. This attitude persisted until the first successful flights.

New ideas are almost always met with resistance, whether from haters, non-believers, or skeptics.

I’ve experienced a few of these firsthand:

In 1968, while designing the “Superstars” format at the expense of school, the overwhelming response from big broadcasters was that popular music would never be successful on FM. “Not enough receivers, AM is too ingrained, hippy music is a fad. You’re just a kid, what do you know?”

In 1998, skepticism that “the Internet will never succeed because it can’t be monetized.”

In 2001, upon the XM launch, strong negativity prevailed: “No one will pay for radio, there are already 10,000 stations, no one will pay for a receiver, there’s no demand for eclectic formats, etc.”

In 2010, doubts that “no one can fix newspapers.” Despite potential impact, thinking circa 1938 was so engrained in the culture that noticeable innovation was nearly impossible.

We’re going to launch Newsfix in 2026 (https://www.newsfix.us/). I can only guess at the cries of “It’ll never work.” A rite of passage…