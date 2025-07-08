Ray Stevens Recovering After Suffering A Heart Attack

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens is on the mend after suffering a heart attack on Friday.

According to a statement from his publicist, Stevens was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Friday evening after suffering chest pain.

Doctors determined that he had suffered a heart attack and he underwent a successful surgical procedure to treat the condition and is now recovering.

While the procedure was described as ‘minimally invasive’ Stevens has canceled upcoming performances at his West Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom through the remainder of July as he recovers.

With a career that spans sixty years, Stevens is known for his blend of novelty songs and country music. With two Grammys to his credit, Stevens has recorded novelty hits such as “The Streak” and “Ahab the Arab” along with pop-ready crossover hits such as “Everything Is Beautiful” and “Misty” among others.