Usher Cancels His 12-Date Australian Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — R&B singer Usher has canceled the entire Australian leg of his Past Present Future Tour, which would have marked his first visit to the region in nearly a decade.

Usher was scheduled to perform a total of 12 shows—six at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and six at Sydney’s SuperDome—in November and December. As of now, all dates have been officially canceled.

No reason for the cancellation was provided. The tour promoter issued a statement, shared by Ticketek, which said that the shows would “no longer be proceeding.”

Ticketholders for the affected dates will automatically receive refunds from the point of purchase.

Usher announced plans to bring his Past Present Future Tour to Australia last March and later expanded the run with four additional dates due to high demand.

The R&B star kicked off the tour in the summer of 2024 and has since performed across the U.S. and Europe, joined by special guests including Boyz II Men, LL Cool J, Estelle, and others.