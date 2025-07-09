Chuck Morris To Be Inducted Into The IEBA Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) announced that legendary Colorado concert promoter Chuck Morris will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

A pioneer of the modern concert industry and a fixture of the Colorado music scene, Morris is Chairman Emeritus and President & CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

With a career that spans more than five decades, Morris first made his mark in the 1970s at the famed Denver club, Ebbets Field, and he helped to raise the profile of Red Rocks Amphitheatre to international prominence.

He also earned a Grammy for his role as Executive Producer of Will the Circle Be Unbroken, Volume Two by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and is widely respected as a mentor and advocate for the music industry.

“Chuck Morris is a true original whose vision, tenacity, and generosity have shaped the modern live music landscape,” said IEBA Executive Director Brian Wagner. “We are proud to recognize his extraordinary legacy with induction into the IEBA Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony will take place at the 2025 Honors & Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 7 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville as part of the 55th annual IEBA conference.

Additional 2025 Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.