Heart Expands Their ‘Royal Flush’ With A Spate of New Fall Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rockers Heart announced an expansion of their ‘Royal Flush’ tour with a slew of new North American shows set for November and December.

The tour, which first launched in 2024, sees the band performing a selection of their greatest hits, including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams.” The newly announced dates for the tour kick off on November 12th with a three-night stand at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and wraps on December 12th with a performance at The Pinnacle in Nashvlle.

Heart’s current lineup includes Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

“Heart personifies rock. Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years it has always remained up to the moment and true to its self. The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I’m very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It’s magic!” stated Heart’s Ann Wilson.

“This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go. Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!” added Nancy Wilson.

HEART will be joined by Cheap Trick on the November + December dates

ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025 – NEW DATES

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center #

November 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live *

November 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena #

December 4 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center #

December 6 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena +

December 12 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre *

December 17 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater *

December 19 – Danville, VA – Caesars Virginia *

December 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025

August 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

August 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena ^

August 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena ^

August 15 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

August 16 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center ^

August 18 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena ^

August 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

August 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

August 23 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center *

August 24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena ^

August 26 – Akron, OH – The University of Akron – E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall *

August 27 – Allentown, PA – The Allentown Fairgrounds – Grandstand *

August 29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

August 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced