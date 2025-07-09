Lost Highway And Capitol Nashville Announce Radio Promotions Team Hires

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The recently revived label Lost Highway and Capitol Records Nashville have announced a round of promotions within their joint radio promotion team.

Among the appointments, Luke Jensen has been named Vice President of Promotion, and Megan McCaffrey has been named Regional Director of Promotion at Lost Highway/Capitol Records Nashville.

Additional staff appointments are expected in the coming months.

Jensen brings nearly three decades of experience to his new role, most recently serving as Vice President of Promotion at Monument Records. His résumé also includes time on Arista Nashville’s radio promotion team, and he began his career as on-air talent for several radio stations.

McCaffrey previously worked alongside Jensen at Monument Records as Director of Promotion. She has also held roles at Universal Music Group Nashville and Live In The Vineyard.

Both Jensen and McCaffrey will be based in Nashville.

“As the cultural landscape continues to evolve, radio promotion remains a vital part of an artist’s development and career trajectory,” said Robert Knotts, Co-Head of Lost Highway alongside Jake Gear. “Luke and Megan are widely respected across the radio community and will make a real difference for our collective artists.”

“It was a no-brainer for us to invest in a best-in-class radio promotion team from the outset, given radio’s powerful audience reach,” added Candice Watkins, President of Capitol Records Nashville. “We’re proud to welcome Luke and Megan, and we’re confident in the value they’ll bring to our artists.”