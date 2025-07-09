MassConcerts And Funtime Presents Sign A Booking Deal With Rochester’s Water Street Music Hall

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Two independent concert promoters—Boston-based MassConcerts and Buffalo’s Funtime Presents—have announced a new booking partnership with the legendary Rochester venue, Water Street Music Hall.

A fixture of the Rochester live music scene for decades, Water Street made its debut as a concert venue in 1976 as the Country Warehouse, hosting performances from artists such as Phish and 10,000 Maniacs, as well as a wide range of local and national acts.

The venue was rebranded as the Horizontal Boogie Bar in 1992 and officially became Water Street Music Hall in 1999. Recent shows have featured nationally touring acts such as Jack Harlow, Pusha T, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, along with local showcases at The Club at Water Street.

The venue currently includes a 1,000-capacity main room and a 400-capacity side stage. Recent upgrades include enhanced sound and lighting, multiple dressing rooms, and an LED wall.

“We’re excited to announce a new chapter at Water Street Music Hall. As we continue to bring top-tier talent to Rochester, we’ve partnered with MassConcerts and Funtime Presents—two respected names in live music. With decades of experience and deep ties to the local scene, this partnership reflects our shared mission: to re-establish Water Street as the beating heart of Rochester’s live music culture,” said Shomari Mitchell, Owner of Water Street Music Hall.

“As we expand our footprint throughout the Northeast, we’re very excited to work with this recently renovated, iconic venue in Rochester. We now have involvement in nearly every mid-sized club in New England and Upstate New York,” added MassConcerts founder John Peters.

“Funtime started promoting at Water Street in the early ’90s with bands like the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Hole, and Weezer. We’re very excited to return to the venue after many years away, with owner Shomari and manager Deb Jones committed to re-energizing the room and restoring its legendary status as a must-play for all touring artists,” said Funtime’s Artie Kwitchoff.