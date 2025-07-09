Opera Colorado Partners With True Tickets

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing delivery platform True Tickets is continuing to expand its footprint in the performing arts world through a new partnership with Opera Colorado.

Beginning with its 2025–2026 season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Opera Colorado will implement True Tickets’ technology, which includes dynamic QR codes, passwordless login, and venue-controlled ticket sharing. The integration will enable patrons to access digital tickets seamlessly while enhancing control and security for the venue.

According to True Tickets, its technology will also provide Opera Colorado with valuable insights into its audience. When a ticket is shared, the platform captures the identity of the guest who actually attends and writes that data directly into the venue’s Tessitura system. This feature helps identify the previously hidden “shadow audience” and enables more targeted marketing to potential new patrons.

Opera Colorado’s 2025–2026 season will commemorate several milestones, including the 20th anniversary of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, the 10th season of Music Director Ari Pelto, and the inaugural season of General Director & CEO Barbara Lynne Jamison. The company will also present iconic productions such as La traviata and Madama Butterfly.

“Opera Colorado is proud to partner with True Tickets as we continue to elevate the patron experience through innovation and accessibility,” said Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director & CEO of Opera Colorado. “This digital ticket delivery service allows us to engage more meaningfully with our audiences, enhance security and convenience, and uphold our commitment to bringing world-class opera to all.”

“Opera Colorado is a powerful example of how tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Through this partnership, we’re equipping a leading opera company to better serve its patrons, protect its mission-driven programming, and gain insight into its true audience—all while delivering a secure, modern ticketing experience.”