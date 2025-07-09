River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing Nashville Sign Kenny Whitmire To A Global Publishing Agreement

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced a new partnership for the signing of rising country singer-songwriter Kenny Whitmire to a global publishing deal.

A relative newcomer to the country music scene, Whitmire arrived in Nashville in 2022 and has been establishing a name for himself through collaboration with another emerging artist, Austin Snell. Since then, he has shared the stage with Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Matthew, and others. On the songwriting front, he has contributed to hits such as Austin Snell’s “Some Things Just Stick” and “Considering,” Cole Goodwin’s “Fast Track Back,” Avery Roberson’s “Never Die,” Colin Stough’s “White Trash,” among many others.

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a creative and hard-working team. The River House crew were some of the first people I connected with after moving to Nashville, and it’s a great feeling to be surrounded by a team of talented people who have believed in my songwriting from the start. God bless country music!” Whitmire said.

“Kenny is a natural – he writes with heart and instinct, and his passion will take him far. We’re proud to be in his corner alongside our partners at River House as his story unfolds,” added SMPN CEO Rusty Gaston.