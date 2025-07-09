Seeker Music Acquires Catalogs From Jay Sean, Robert Larow, and Cardiak

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seeker Music, private equity-backed music rights, publishing, and record company, announced the acquisition of multiple catalogs, including British Pop-R&B singer and songwriter Jay Sean, and his longtime collaborator Robert “Bobby Bass” Larow, as well as the publishing catalog of Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer and songwriter Cardiak (Carl McCormick).

Known for hits like “Down” (ft. Lil Wayne), “Do You Remember,” and the viral remix of “Ride It,” Jay Sean is the first solo South Asian artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. Larow, a key producer in Sean’s success and part of Orange Factory Music, also has credits with artists like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Shakira.

Cardiak’s catalog includes tracks such as H.E.R.’s “Damage,” J. Cole’s “Love Yourz,” and songs by Drake, Rihanna, Rick Ross, and Eminem. His work has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations and continues to shape R&B and hip-hop.

“These are catalogs that still resonate and shape culture,” said Seeker CEO Evan Bogart. “We’re proud to bring their legacies into our family.”

The deal supports Seeker’s strategy of acquiring modern, enduring hits and building a globally focused, artist-first music company. Seeker’s broader catalog includes works by Jon Bellion, Mozella, John Ryan, Mark Morrison, Future Cut, and Plested, among others.