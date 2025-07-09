The Association of Independent Festivals Calls On The CMA To Investigate Live Nation

(VIP-NEWS) The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has called on the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate Live Nation over concerns of potential anti-competitive behavior in the live music sector.

The trade body submitted its concerns as part of evidence to the Business and Trade Committee’s ongoing inquiry into ticket pricing, market competition, and consumer protection. According to the AIF’s analysis of 2025 concert ticket data, Live Nation and its affiliated companies are responsible for more than 66% of all tickets currently on sale for UK arena, stadium, and outdoor shows—well above the UK’s 25% monopoly threshold.

Data provided by the AIF to the Committee revealed that:

A total of 23.1 million tickets are on sale for large-scale UK concerts in 2025

58.4% are directly linked to Live Nation

When including affiliated promoters such as Cuffe & Taylor, DF Concerts, and Metropolis, the figure rises to 66.4%.

Senior representatives from Live Nation and Ticketmaster, including Phil Bowdery and Andrew Parsons, appeared before the Committee on June 24 to respond to questions on the findings.

AIF CEO John Rostron stated: “Based on our analysis, we believe that there is evidence to suggest that Live Nation could be held responsible for engaging in anti-competitive behavior and we therefore recommend that the Competition and Markets Authority investigate matters. While we encourage and support organizations and individuals putting on the biggest shows, we wish for the market to be fair where all participants – whether major companies or independents – have opportunities at all levels.”

Live Nation has not yet publicly responded to the AIF’s claims. The CMA has not confirmed whether it will open a formal investigation.