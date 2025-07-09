Tim Leiweke Steps Down As CEO At OVG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced Wednesday that Tim Leiweke, the company’s CEO, will step down from his leadership role and transition to the position of Vice Chairman on OVG’s Board of Directors.

“It has been my great honor to help found and lead OVG as it has grown into the special, customer-oriented company it is today. While I’m pleased the company has resolved its Department of Justice Antitrust Division inquiry without any charges filed or admission of wrongdoing, the last thing I want to do is distract from the accomplishments of the team or draw focus away from executing for our partners. So, the Board and I decided that now is the right time to implement the succession plan that was already underway and transition out of the CEO role. In my new role as Vice Chairman of the Board and as an OVG shareholder, I remain as committed as ever to the long-term success of the company, and I know OVG, our valued partners, and our customers are in great hands with Chris and the rest of our stellar leaders,” Leiweke said in a statement.

In his place, OVG will elevate Chris Granger, the current president of the company’s OVG360 division, to serve as Interim CEO while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

“I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to working with our deep roster of leaders and talented team as we deliver on our mission to provide the best possible service and outcomes for our customers and partners,” stated Granger.

“We are deeply grateful to Tim for his vision and years of dedicated service as CEO, during which OVG evolved into an exceptional, multifaceted industry leader. The Board supports Tim’s transition out of the CEO role and is implementing the succession planning process that was already underway. We thank Chris for taking on this role. As the leader of OVG360, Chris has been an instrumental driver of success for both OVG and our venue partners. We remain strong believers in OVG’s ability to deliver exceptional venue management, hospitality services, and venue development capabilities that exceed the expectations of our customers and partners,” added Lee Wittlinger, Chairman of the OVG Board of Directors.

An industry veteran, Leiweke previously served as the longtime president and CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) from 1996 to 2013, playing a key role in the development of facilities such as the company’s flagship arena, the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). Starting in 2013, he became CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, overseeing the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Raptors (NBA), and other franchises, before co-founding Oak View Group in 2015.