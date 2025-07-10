Hello Inclusion: A Festival of Possibilities Returns To The Bethel Woods Center For The Arts In July

BETHEL, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Daniel’s Music Foundation (DMF) are once again teaming up to present a Hello Inclusion: A Festival of Possibilities, a one-day music festival, taking place on the grounds of the original Woodstock Music & Arts Festival in 1969.

“We’re proud to welcome Hello Inclusion back to Bethel Woods alongside our incredible partners at Daniel’s Music Foundation,” said Eric Frances, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. “This festival captures the spirit of our roots through joy, self-expression and community, creating a space where everyone can connect through music.”

Set for July 25th, the festival will showcase musicians with disabilities and feature inclusive activities such as dance parties, drum circles, an interactive mural along with plus sensory- friendly devices, accessible instruments and exhibits.

The lineup for the festival’s horizon stage features six artists from DMF’s record label, Just Call Me By My Name, including 14-year-old pop and opera star Iolanta and the rock band The Resilient, primarily composed of wounded combat veterans, among others

“Bethel Woods carries a powerful cultural legacy of social impact and creating connections through music. Hosting Hello Inclusion here gives us the chance to unite artists and audiences of all abilities in a space that reflects the event’s mission,” said Ken Trush, DMF Co-Founder & Managing Director. “Our goal is to create a meaningful experience that brings people together and showcases the talent within our community” echoed Daniel Trush, DMF Co-Founder & President.

For 2025, participation from sponsors and donors will make admission to the event free for fans. Sponsors for 2025 include Deloitte Consulting LLP and the Dolber Family Foundation. Performance sponsors are The FAR Fund and the Irwin Siegel Agency: Howard Siegel – president.

The full lineup for 2025

George Dennehy – Multi-instrumentalist

Iolanta – Singer

Jen Msumba – Singer-Songwriter

The Resilient – Rock Band

Daniel Trush & Gerry Powers – Singer/Songwriting Team