Kobalt Signs Songwriter Derrick Southerland

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Kobalt announced the signing of a new global publishing agreement with songwriter Derrick Southerland, which includes a stake in his extensive song catalog.

With a discography that has already generated more than a billion streams, Southerland has written hits across multiple formats, including “More Hearts Than Mine,” “Lady Like,” “Seeing Someone Else,” and “Yearbook,” as well as TV and film placements with ABC, Netflix, Hallmark, and others.

“Derrick is one of the most gifted, prolific songwriters working in Nashville today,” said Stephanie Cox, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Creative at Kobalt Nashville. “He has the incredibly unique ability to write across genres, which makes him a perfect fit for Kobalt’s global ecosystem.”

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Kobalt,” said Southerland. “When I met with Laurent Hubert, Jeannette Perez, Stephanie Cox, Rani Hancock, Kenny McGoff, and so many others on the creative team, I knew this was where I needed to be. Their enthusiasm—not just for my writing and songs, but for my dreams and vision for the future—made this the perfect partnership to help me accomplish my goals. Huge thanks to Kevin, who was with me for my first major-label outside cut and brought me to this amazing team. I’m looking forward to what’s coming in this next chapter of our careers.”

Kevin Lane, Senior Creative Director at Kobalt, added: “Derrick and I had the opportunity to work together early in our careers, and I am ecstatic to have the chance to work with him again. His ability to craft songs that resonate in the Nashville community while having multi-genre impact is rare. Combine that with his relentless work ethic, and you have a true creative force to be reckoned with. The sky’s the limit for what we can accomplish together, and I’m so excited to see where this partnership takes us.”