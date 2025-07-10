OneRepublic Signs A Recording Deal With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The multi-Platinum rock band OneRepublic has signed a new global recordings partnership with BMG ahead of the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album.

The first single from the album is due out on July 25 and will mark the band’s first release on a new label since their breakthrough debut, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007.

Ryan Tedder said, “We’re excited to join the BMG family to keep releasing music that our fans will love. Jon and Dan have already been such incredible partners throughout this whole process, and we’re looking forward to their continued support. We can’t wait for our fans to hear our new single, ‘Beautiful Colors,’ inspired by the Japanese anime series Kaiju No. 8, coming out later this month!”

Jon Loba, BMG President, Frontline Recordings, The Americas, said, “OneRepublic is one of the most dynamic and enduring bands of the past two decades, with a global footprint that spans chart-topping hits, billions of streams, and a deep catalog of era-defining music. Their ability to evolve, innovate, and connect with audiences worldwide aligns perfectly with BMG’s artist-first philosophy.”

Dan Gill, BMG EVP, Recorded Music, West Coast, added, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter—not just for the band. Partnering with OneRepublic further strengthens our ability to collaborate at the highest level and deliver for artists of this caliber. We are fully committed to supporting OneRepublic’s creative vision and ensuring their upcoming album reaches fans on a scale like never before.”