Paul McCartney Brings His Got Back Tour To North America This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year, music legend Sir Paul McCartney announced plans to bring his Got Back Tour to North America this year.

The newly announced run of 19 dates will be McCartney’s first full U.S. tour since 2022. Dates for the tour kick off on September 29th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps with a pair of shows at Chicago’s United Center on November 24 & 25.

Additional shows are planned for markets such as Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton, as well as McCartney’s first-ever shows in Albuquerque and Palm Springs.

Paul McCartney has been on the road with his Got Back tour since 2022, including 16 sold-out shows in the U.S. in 2022 that preceeded his historic performance at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023, McCartney took the tour international, performing a string of shows in Australia, Mexico and Brazil, followed by 20 dates in South America, Mexico, the UK and Europe in 2024.

For the tour, McCartney will be joined by his longtime band – – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums), as well as the Hot City Horns — Mike Davis (trumpet), Kenji Fenton (saxes) and Paul Burton (trombone).

PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK 2025

September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center

November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center