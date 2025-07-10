Post Malone To Take His ‘Big Ass’ Stadium Tour To Europe & The UK

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the successful conclusion of the North American leg of his Big Ass Stadium Tour, rapper Post Malone is gearing up to bring the run to major venues across the UK and Europe next month.

The North American tour, which wrapped at San Francisco’s Oracle Park, was the biggest run for Malone to date, grossing more than $170,000,000 across all shows and breaking records for the highest grossing single day event in Idaho history.

Produced by Live Nation, the next leg of Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS World Tour kicks off at the Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on August 8th, with additional shows scheduled throughout the remainder of August and September before closing out at Estadio do Restelo in Lisbon on September 14th.

As with the tour in the U.S., Jelly Roll will join the tour on most dates as a special guests, performing hits such as “I Am Not Ok” and “Liar,” along with fan-favorites like “Save Me” and “Need A Favor.”

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Fri 8th Aug | Romania, Cluj-Napoca | Untold Festival+

Sun 10th Aug | Hungary, Budapest | Sziget Festival

Tue 12th Aug | Czech Republic, Prague | Airport Letnany*

Wed 13th Aug | Austria, St. Pӧlten | Frequency Festival+

Fri 15th Aug | Poland, Poznań | Bittersweet Festival+

Sat 16th Aug | Slovakia, Bratislava | Lovestream Festival+

Mon 18th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide

Tue 19th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide

Thu 21st Aug | Lithuania, Kaunas | Darius and Girenas Stadium*

Sat 23rd Aug | Denmark, Horsens | Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena*

Wed 27th Aug | Italy, Milan | IDays Milano+

Fri 29th Aug | Switzerland, Zürich | Zürich Openair+

Sat 30th Aug | Germany, Munich | Superbloom+

Wed 3rd Sep | France, Paris | Paris La Défense Arena

Fri 5th Sep | Germany, Hanover | Heinz von Heiden Arena

Sun 7th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mon 8th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue 9th Sep | Netherlands, Arnhem | GelreDome

Fri 12th Sep | Spain, Barcelona | Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sun 14th Sep | Portugal, Lisbon | Estadio do Restelo