Rising Country Star Will Jones Signs With WME

Bottom Row Left to Right: Steve Markland (President, Blue Harbor Music), Kim Penz (Founder, Lady Luck Songs), Will Jones, Carter Green (Agent, WME) Top Row Left to Right: Cliff Audretch (GM, Lady Luck Songs), Matt Cottingham (Co-Managing Partner, Lewis Brisbois), Jay Williams (Co-Head/Partner, WME), John Cantu (Red Light Management)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Nashville singer-songwriter Will Jones has signed with WME for global representation.

A native of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Jones began his music career at a young age, performing with his family’s bluegrass band, The Cana Ramblers, at hundreds of shows across the Southeast.

At 17, he launched his solo career as a singer, songwriter, and musician, and has since shared stages with artists such as Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Josh Turner, and Gavin Adcock, among others.

“Will’s talent, work ethic, and musicianship are exceptional. His future is bright, and we’re excited to have him at WME and be a part of his journey,” said WME’s Carter Green and Jay Williams. “The future of country music is in good hands!”

In addition to his new representation, Jones has also signed with Lady Luck Songs and Blue Harbor Music for publishing and artist development.

The signing comes ahead of the release of his new single, “Lonesome Dove,” co-written with Davis Corley, Lee Starr, and Dan Wilson, which lands on streaming platforms July 11.

“Lady Luck Songs and Blue Harbor Music are thrilled to team up and welcome powerhouse writer/artist Will Jones to our publishing and artist development roster,” said Steve Markland (Blue Harbor Music), along with Kim Penz and Cliff Audretch of Lady Luck Songs. “Will’s a true triple threat with big things on the horizon. We can’t wait for the world to hear and see what he has coming down the pike!”

“Will’s been doing the work his whole life. He’s got the raw talent, work ethic, and personality for longevity,” added John Cantu of Red Light Management. “We have a great team in place and a clear vision. I’m proud to be a part of building what’s next for him.”