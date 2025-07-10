TAIT Acquires Gallagher Staging and Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — TAIT, the live event staging company, announced today that it has acquired Gallagher Staging and Productions, a custom set fabrication and staging company with four locations across North America.

Founded in 1978, TAIT began as a rock ’n’ roll production company and has since pushed the boundaries of concert touring for many of the world’s biggest artists. Today, TAIT’s service offerings span concerts, brand experiences, placemaking, and location-based entertainment.

Gallagher Staging and Productions, founded in 2011, is known for its wide range of services, supporting concerts, red carpet events, corporate shows, film and TV productions, expos, and activations.

“We’re excited to welcome Gallagher into the TAIT family to broaden and deepen our live entertainment capabilities,” said Brian Levine, Chief Executive – Live & Brand, TAIT. “This partnership enables us to better serve clients of all sizes and geographies, while continuing to offer the trusted products and technologies both companies are known for. It also expands TAIT’s footprint in key markets like Nashville, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area.”

With a shared portfolio that includes top-tier artists, brands, theme parks, and global touring productions, the tie-up will see the combined companies offer expanded capacity for a range of events, including outdoor festivals, film and TV, or bespoke one-offs.

“Joining forces with TAIT is a natural evolution for our company and builds on the legacy we’ve worked hard to establish,” said Joey Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher Staging and Productions. “We’re thrilled to offer our clients new access to TAIT’s world-renowned automation systems and overhead rigging solutions, opening the door to even more ambitious productions.”